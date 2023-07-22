Thief arrested in Baramulla

During the course of the investigation, some suspects were called to the Police Station for questioning, technical tools were also used to trace out the culprits. After strenuous efforts, one suspect namely Irshad Majeed Wani resident of Chanderseer confessed his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen property was recovered from his residence at Chanderseer. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. Further investigation of the case is going on.