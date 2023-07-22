Thief arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 22: Police in Baramulla have solved a theft case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of a crime.
On 20 July Police Station Pattan received a written application from one person namely Khursheed Ahmad Zaz (contractor by profession) stating therein that some thieves have stolen his mixer (Cement mixer) from Shirpora Pattan near the PHE water filtration plant. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 239/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation was initiated.
During the course of the investigation, some suspects were called to the Police Station for questioning, technical tools were also used to trace out the culprits. After strenuous efforts, one suspect namely Irshad Majeed Wani resident of Chanderseer confessed his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen property was recovered from his residence at Chanderseer. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. Further investigation of the case is going on.