‘Thief’ arrested in Budgam

Giving details a police spokesman said March 9, Police Station Chadoora received a written complaint from Abdul Gani Dar of Daulatpora Chadoora stating therein that one person namely Zahid Muzaffar @Raja Don son of Mohammad Muzaffar Sheikh resident of Gopalpora Chadoora obstructed his way at Wathora Sheikhpora Chadoora and snatched his Mobile phone and Wallet containing some cash, driving licence, ATM card and other important receipts and fled from the spot.

The accused further withdrew an amount of Rs37000 using ATM PIN of complainant, who had kept his ATM PIN in his wallet.