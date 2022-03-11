‘Thief’ arrested in Budgam

Srinagar, Mar 11: Police in Budgam arrested an alleged notorious thief and recovered stolen items and cash amount of Rs 20,000 from his possession.
Giving details a police spokesman said March 9, Police Station Chadoora received a written complaint from Abdul Gani Dar of Daulatpora Chadoora stating therein that one person namely Zahid Muzaffar @Raja Don son of Mohammad Muzaffar Sheikh resident of Gopalpora Chadoora obstructed his way at Wathora Sheikhpora Chadoora and snatched his Mobile phone and Wallet containing some cash, driving licence, ATM card and other important receipts and fled from the spot.
The accused further withdrew an amount of Rs37000 using ATM PIN of complainant, who had kept his ATM PIN in his wallet.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 32/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Chadoora and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, a police team headed by SHO PS Chadoora Insp Mir Sajad Bashir taking advantage of modern technology, conducted series of raids at multiple locations and subsequently arrested the accused person near Mochwa Railway Bridge.