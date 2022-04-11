This year's Amarnath yatra expected to be 'much bigger' than before: Official

The arrangements for the yatra, to be held after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, were discussed at a meeting here chaired by Union Information and Broadcasting ministry secretary Apurva Chandra.

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Arun Kumar, divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir regions and deputy commissioners, participated also took part in the meeting.

Talking to reporters here, Chandra said during the meeting, it was informed that this year's Amarnath Yatra is expected to "be much bigger and better than before".

"Expectations are that this year's yatra will be twice the size than ever before. They expect about six to eight lakh pilgrims to visit the cave shrine," the secretary said.