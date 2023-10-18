Those eulogising terrorists cannot protect people from terrorism: Tarun Chugh

Chugh was reacting to the statement of National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah.

“Unfortunately, instead of fighting against the terrorism unitedly, those, whose hands were soaked in blood that was spilled in J&K in the past three decades or so and the parties whose faulty policies were responsible for making it (J&K) a victim of terrorism, were still condoning it (terrorism). Till date they are displaying their love and affection for Pakistan or China and are advocating those pursuing terrorism,” Chugh alleged.

“Terrorists are terrorists so stop eulogising them (terrorists). Those who cannot condemn terrorism, how they can protect people from it. Those advocating terrorism cannot save the people of this country from the scourge of terrorism,” BJP national general secretary said.