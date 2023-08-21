Those misguiding people over 'land for landless' responsible for 50,000 innocent killings in J&K: LG Sinha

Asking Sarpanchs, Panchs, BDCs and DDC as to whether they can pinpoint single case where land or home was provided to non J&K resident under PMAY, the LG said: “There was much noise that land is being provided to non-J&K resident. Not a single non-J&K resident has been provided land or home under PMAY,” he said.

The LG said that some people keep on asking a question about what has changed in the past four years. “They can’t see peace prevailing in J&K. Street violence which was routine has ended and schools, colleges remain open throughout the year. People would be seen leaving for their homes soon after sunset, but today, even after 10 pm, restaurants and hotels are open. Youth including boys, girls and even elderly spend time playing music or enjoying ice creams on the Jhelum front. This is what has changed,” he said. “This is indeed a big change.”

He said those not able to digest peace continue to provoke people on one or the other pretext to revive street violence.

The LG said that in the past four years, many national and international events were held in Srinagar but today’s event on Panchayati Raj is the biggest one.

“I believe real governance flows through Panchayats. Village with good governance is a dream of every panchayat that will be fulfilled,” he said, adding that 30,000 projects are underway at Panchayat level. “Funds, Function and Functionary has been streamlined and people are enjoying and reaping the benefits of Panchayati Raj system,” the LG said.