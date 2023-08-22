Those opposing Article 370 abrogation playing in hands of anti-national forces: Tarun Chugh

"Abrogation of Article 370 is a great visionary step by the Modi govt. It has integrated J&K with rest of the country and has opened new vistas of development and growth for the people. Anybody taking any other view point is playing in the hands of anti-national forces," said Chugh on Twitter.

He was responding to the remarks of CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami who said that the abrogation of Article 370 was not only an “assault” on the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir, but also on the foundations of India and if the Supreme Court does not stop the Centre’s “unconstitutional move”, it will have profound implications.

“I am satisfied that the arguments by all the lawyers of the petitioners have weightage and with our stand that what happened on August 5, 2019 is unconstitutional and a mockery of the Constitution,” Tarigami said at a press conference.