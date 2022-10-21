Those trying to justify innocent killings for personal gains can face legal action: LG Manoj Sinha

"Best tribute to martyrs will be to push the last nail into the coffin of terrorism which is on its death bed and won't survive for long," he said.



He said the society as a whole needs to boycott the elements who are still trying to disrupt peace in J&K.



He said police is being provided with all the latest gadgets and innovative means to fight terrorism and other challenges.



"The administration is committed to the welfare of families of police martyrs through welfare schemes, financial assistance and children's education.", he reiterated.