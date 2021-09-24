Thousands attend Mian Bashir’s Chehlum at Baba Nagri

People from different walks of life across J&K including Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Shopian, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts thronged Baba Nagri, Wangath to offer Fateha of late Mian Bashir.

DuaMajlis (special prayers) were held at their residence for the departed soul.

SajadaNasheen of Darbar Baba JiLarvi, MianAltaf Ahmad, who is also the younger son of Mian Bashir expressed his gratitude to all those people who since his father’s passing away visited Baba Nagri, Wangath or called for condolences and to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

MianAltaf also released a diary of Mian Bashir ‘Yaad-e-Raftgan’ which he had written between 1950 and 1960.

It was announced that UrsShareef would be observed at Baba Nagri, Wangath every year on August 14.