Thousands converge at Baba Nagri in Ganderbal as two-day annual Urs begins

The Urs is observed in the first fortnight of June every year with thousands of devotees from within and outside the Jammu and Kashmir thronging the two-day event.

Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of vehicles carrying the pilgrims from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Jammu, Udhampur, Bandipora, Anantnag have reached Baba Nagri to participate in the annual Urs.

"Urs Sharief Hazrat Baba Nizam-Ud-Din Qayanwai Naqshbandi Larwi ( RA) Mubarak to all. The urs sharief reunites the people from diverse faiths and builds the bridges of friendship among them. The teaching of great Sufis like Hazrat Nizam ud Din Qayanwi Sahib ( RA) based on Syncretic values, and universal brotherhood have created an enduring impact on the people of J&K. I pray that the auspicious day acts as harbinger of peace in the entire region" Omar Abdullah posted on his Facebook page.