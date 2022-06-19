Three Al-Badr OGWs arrested in Handwara: Police

Srinagar, Jun 19: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three Al-Badr over ground workers (OGWs) and recovered arms and ammunitions from them in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
News agency KNO quoted a police spokesman saying the trio Nazim Ah Bhat, son of Gh Mohd Bhat, Siraj din Khan, son of Bashir Ah Khan and Adil Gull son of Gh Mohidin Wani-all residents of Khaipora, Kralgund- were apprehended by a joint party of PC Kralgund, 92 CRPF and 32 RR at Wangam crossing on the highway.
"On their search, one pistol along with a magazine and eight rounds, besides two hand grenades were recovered from their possession," the officer said, adding a case under FIR number 40/2022 under section 7/25 I A Act ,18, 38 ULAP Act of P/S Kralgund has been registered.
"Preliminary investigation suggests that the trio is affiliated with the banned terror organisation Al- Badr, and that they were assigned tasks by Pakistan based handlers to carry out terror acts in the area. Further investigation has been set in motion," the officer added.