Three alleged OGWs from Baramulla rearrested, shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu

Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that the accused Waseem Manzoor Qazi, 22, son of Manzoor Ahmad Qazi, Rayaz Khaliq Parray, 24, Abdul Khaliq and Rameez Ahmed Malla, 26, son of Abdul Majeed – all residents of Watergam Baramulla- were arrested during the intervening night of October 18 and 19 by a police party from Dangiwacha.

The trio was intercepted on November 19, 2019 by 32 RR and SOG Chajama in the local market, which led to the recovery of a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, 5 pistol rounds Magazine, 5 Pistol Rounds and two hand grenades from their possession, sources told GNS.

A case (FIR 161/2019) under section 7/25, I A ACT, 18/39 UAPA was registered at Police Station Dangiwacha. A police officer confirmed to GNS the re-arrest of the trio.