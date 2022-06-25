Three arrested over SI Farooq Mir’s killing in Pampore

Srinagar June 25: Police on Saturday arrested three men allegedly involved in the killing of an off-duty policeman in Samboora area of Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district last week.
The slain SI Farooq Ahmad Mir's bullet ridden body was found in the fields near his house in Samboora on June 18. A police spokesman identified the accused as as Arsalaan Bashir alias Faisal son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, Tawkeer Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Owais Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, all residents of Samboora Pampore.
While Arsalan and Owais are the slain's neighbours, Tawkeer Manzoor is slain’s cousin brother’s son. Incriminating material including a pistol recovered from their possession, police said. A case FIR No. 71/2022 was registered at PS Pampore after which several suspects were called for questioning however, the three accused were zeroed after their role in the case was proved, it added.
"During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused trio had hatched a criminal conspiracy with one terrorist namely Majid Nazir Wani of Ladhoo (killed in Tujjan Pulwama operation on 21/06/2022) and had extended corroborated support to the said terrorist in execution of the murder".