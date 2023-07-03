Three casual labourers attempt self-immolation in Kokernag, rescued

Quoting the sources, GNS reported that panic gripped the people present in the Garden after three persons tried to self-immolate themselves. "The onlookers timely intervened to rescue trio and took them to a SDH Kokernag from where they have been referred to GMC Anantnag", they said.

The trio has been identified as Zakir Hussain Shakshaz (30) son of Ghulam Hassan Shakshaz and Arshid Ahmad Itoo (33) son of Abdul Salaam, residents of Bidder Kokernag and another Hilal Ahmad Tantray son of Mohammad Akbar Tantray resident of Watnard.

It has been learnt the labourers belong to Floriculture Department and took the extreme step over alleged transfer issue.

More details are awaited.