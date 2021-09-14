Three civilians injured in grenade attack at main town Pulwama

Srinagar, September 14: Three civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on security forces at maintown Pulwama in the south Kashmir's district on Tuesday.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the grenade was lobbed by the militants on a police party, but it missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside.
In the explosion, three civilians received minor splinter injuries and are said to be stable. The identity of the injured people was not immediately known.
The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.