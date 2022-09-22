Three-day, 300-km cycling event flagged off in J-K

"It is a very good activity, very refreshing. The cyclists have come from all over the country and even Nepal. It is good to see people over 60 (years) participating," he said.



Mehta added that the participants would cover the 300-km distance over three days.



Tourism Secretary Sarmad Hafeez said Kashmir was one of the finest destinations for cycling and mountain biking.



"We have beautiful destinations, with untapped potential. We have identified many new places so that tourists reach there and people benefit," he said.



Hafeez said the cyclists would travel through Verinag, Kokernag, Daksum, Vasaknag, Dubjan, Aharbal, Shikargah, and Srinagar for the event.