Three Pakistani terrorists, cop killed in Baramulla gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, May 25: Three Pakistani terrorists and a policeman were killed in a gunfight in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.
"BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
The identity of the slain was not immediately known.
More details into the encounter are awaited.