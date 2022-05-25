Kashmir

Three Pakistani terrorists, cop killed in Baramulla gunfight: IGP Kashmir

The identity of the slain was not immediately known.
Soldiers near a gunfight site in Kashmir.[Representational picture]Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 25: Three Pakistani terrorists and a policeman were killed in a gunfight in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

"BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

More details into the encounter are awaited.

