Three Haryana residents injured as truck falls into rivulet in south Kashmir's Shopian

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the truck bearing registration number HR39E-2622 on way from Heerpora to Shopain met with the accident at Padpawan, causing injuries to three persons-driver Davinder Singh, Dharamveer Singh and Sandeep Singh, all residents of Haryana.

The injured were removed to local health facility from where two critically injured persons— Dharamveer and Sandeep Singh—were shifted to SKIMS Soura, the sources told GNS. Police said that a case has been registered.