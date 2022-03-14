Three held for allegedly poaching migratory birds in Narkara wetland

Quoting official sources, news agency KDC reported that the trio identified as Ali Mohammad Najar son of Mohammad Akbar Najar, Umar Majeed Bhat son of Ab Majeed Bhat and Ishfaq Majeed Bhat son of Ab Majeed Bhat, all residents of Nadir Gund Humhama was apprehended by a police party following a complaint in this regard by Range officer Wildlife Control Room Srinagar.