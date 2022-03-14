Three held for allegedly poaching migratory birds in Narkara wetland

Srinagar Mar 14: Police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly poaching migratory birds in Narkara wetland in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
Quoting official sources, news agency KDC reported that the trio identified as Ali Mohammad Najar son of Mohammad Akbar Najar, Umar Majeed Bhat son of Ab Majeed Bhat and Ishfaq Majeed Bhat son of Ab Majeed Bhat, all residents of Nadir Gund Humhama was apprehended by a police party following a complaint in this regard by Range officer Wildlife Control Room Srinagar.
An official said that three bore guns, five live cartridges, one empty cartridge and a mobile phone were recovered from the trio's possession.
A case under FIR no 65/2022 under section 428/IPC, 51 Wildlife Act 3/25 has been registered in Police Station Budgam and investigation has been taken up.