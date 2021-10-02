Three held for selling ordinary stone as 'rare metal' for Rs 4 lakh to man in central Kashmir

While police arrested the trio within two hours along with the money, it was not immediately known why the victim wanted to buy the stone.

"Budgam police arrested 03 persons for trying to sell fake Space object (Trath Gola), Rs 04 lac seized, " a police spokesman tweeted.

As per GNS, the victim Ghulam Mohammad Wani of Kurhama Ganderbal lodged a complaint at Police station Magam in central Kashmir's Budgam district last evening that that the trio- Ghulam Qadir Parray, Rafiq Ahmad Parray , both residents of Lassipora Drung and Mohammad Aslam Khan of Nadihal Bandipora- duped him by selling him a stone pitching it as a rare metal against Rs 4 lakh at village Badren.

"But while checking, he found it to be a normal stone,” GNS quoted a police statement saying.

All the three accused were arrested within two hours and Rs 4 lakh of the fake deal were recovered from the arrested persons, police said adding a case FIR No. 216/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police station Magam and investigations taken up.

"General public is requested not to get swayed by these inimical tactics of anti-social elements and cooperate with police to identify such elements who indulge in these activities,” police said.