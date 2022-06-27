Three held with 50 kg endangered medicinal herb in Handwara: police

In a statement the police said that a police party of Police Station Qalamabad while on naka checking duty at Lach, Qalamabad, stopped one vehicle bearing Registration No. JK09/2155. The persons in the vehicle were identified as, Shafiq Ahmad Khan son of Ali Mohd, Reyaz Ahmad Khan son of Aziz Rehman Khan both residents of Mankal and Jameel Ahmad Mir son of Gh Mohd resident of Check Sanzipora. On search, endangered medicinal herb Trillium Govanianum (local name Tri Patri) weighing around 50 kg was recovered from their possession, police said.