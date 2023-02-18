Three Hizb associates arrested in Kulgam, arms recovered: Police

All the three persons were detained and after sustained interrogation, preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in militant crimes and are providing support to militant organisatioA (Motorcycle) bearing registration No JK22-8034 was intercepted by the police parties present. While searching the vehicle and the said suspected persons; following illegally kept arms and ammunition were recovered, they include 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines and13 live Pistol rounds from their possession, he said.

All the three persons were detained and after sustained interrogation, preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in militant crimes and are providing support to militant organisation. Identity of the said persons has been ascertained as Mohd Abass Wagay S/O Mohd Ramzan Wagay R/O Wuyan, Imamsahab, Gowhar Shafi Mir S/O Mohd Shafi Mir R/O DK Pora Shopian and Nisar Rehman Sheikh S/O Abdul Rahman Sheikh R/O DK Pora Shopian, he said.

In this regard case with FIR No 05/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Behibagh further investigation into the matter has been taken up, reads the statement.