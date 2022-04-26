Three Hizb associates held in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar April 26: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Hizb militant module by arresting three of its associates involved in killing of a Panch in Kulpora area in south Kashmir Kulgam district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesperson saying that the accused namely Nasser Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Srandoo, Adil Manzoor Rather son of Manzoor Ahmad Rather resident of Ashmuji and Majid Mohd Rather son of Late Gh Mohd Rather resident of Malipora Mirbazar were arrested for assisting active militant namely Raja Nadeem Rather son of Ab Rehman Rather resident of Ashmuji in the killing of Panch namely Mohd Yaqoob Dar son of Gh Mohd Dar resident of Kulpora Kulgam on March 2.
Two Grenades and a Pistol with 08 Rounds were recovered from their possession, police said. A case FIR No. 27/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered into the incident at Police station Kulgam.
During the course of investigation, it was learnt that Raja was directed by an active militant of Hizb namely Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Gani Bhat resident of Cheki Desend Yaripora to carry out the killing at the behest of militant handlers based in Pakistan to target the PRI members of Kulgam, police said.
As per police the arrested associates were directed to conduct reccee of the Panch's presence, arrange transport and provide logistics to execute the militant act.
Police said the said module is linked with already busted (HM) militant module involved in the killing of sarpanch namely Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Abdullah Mir resident of Audoora Kulgam on 11th March of this year, he said.
The investigation of the case is going on and based on the investigation more arrests and recoveries are also expected, it added.