Three Hizb associates held in Kulgam: Police

News agency GNS quoted a police spokesperson saying that the accused namely Nasser Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Srandoo, Adil Manzoor Rather son of Manzoor Ahmad Rather resident of Ashmuji and Majid Mohd Rather son of Late Gh Mohd Rather resident of Malipora Mirbazar were arrested for assisting active militant namely Raja Nadeem Rather son of Ab Rehman Rather resident of Ashmuji in the killing of Panch namely Mohd Yaqoob Dar son of Gh Mohd Dar resident of Kulpora Kulgam on March 2.

Two Grenades and a Pistol with 08 Rounds were recovered from their possession, police said. A case FIR No. 27/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered into the incident at Police station Kulgam.