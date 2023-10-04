Three houses gutted, cattle dead in Bandipora blaze

Bandipora, Oct 4: Three residential houses, a bakery unit, and a cowshed were reduced to ashes in a massive overnight blaze in Quilmuqam village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Local witnesses said that the fire erupted from one of the houses at around 2:00 a.m. and engulfed two more houses, a bakery unit and a cowshed, reducing them to cinders.
Although no injuries to any persons have been reported, the massive blaze killed three cattle.
The Fire & Emergency Services personnel reached the scene and doused the fire, a local Saleem Ahmad said.
Those affected have been identified as brothers Nazir Ahmed Sheer Gojri and Ashaq Hussain, and their neighbor, Imran Ahmed.
The cattle belonged to Nazir Ahmed, locals said.