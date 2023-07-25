Three houses, six shops gutted in blaze in Bandipora

Bandipora, July 25: Three houses including six shops were destroyed in a massive blaze in the remote Kudhara village of north Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday.
Local witnesses told Greater Kashmir the fire erupted during the wee hours on Tuesday engulfing all the structures.
The three houses which have been reduced to ashes belonged to brothers Noor Hussain, and Muneer Hussain and their uncle Mushtaq Ahmad Khan. The structure located near the known shrine in the village also had six shops, and as per witnesses all have been reduced to rubble.
These included medical and veterinary stores, a food store and Kiryana shops. "The fire has destroyed everything and the affected are poor," Mushtaq Ahmad, a local PRI said.
He urged authorities to compensate them at the earliest and rebuild their homes and business as soon as possible.
The cause of the fire has not been known yet, however, Tehsildar Bandipora, Tariq Ahamd said that revenue teams have been dispatched to the village and they are on the ground estimating the loss due to fire.
Usman Majid, a former minister, grieved over the incident also requested the authorities to help the affected.