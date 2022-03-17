Three houses, two cowsheds gutted in overnight blaze in north Kashmir's Handwara

The residential houses are said to have been belonging to Mohammad Sonaullah Sheikh, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh and Abdul Aziz Sheikh. Belongings including clothes and food grains worth lakhs were destroyed in the incident.

The locals accused the Fire and Emergency Department of reaching late to the site, which according to them led to extensive damage to the residential property. “Had the locals, especially the youth not doused the fire, there could have been more damage”, a local told GNS.