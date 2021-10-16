Three injured as car rolls down into gorge in central Kashmir's Sonamarg

According to news agency GNS, the car skidded off the road while on way back from Drass. In the incident three persons Stanzin Gyalton, son of Tsewang Yangjor, Stanzin Richen, son of Tsewang Phuntsog and Qaysir Timur, son of Jamal Din Sheikh sustained injuries and were evacuated to Public Health Centre Sonamarg for immediate treatment.

Stanzin Gyalton with relatively critical injuries was referred to Bone and Joints Hospital Barzulla in Srinagar.