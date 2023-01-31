Three injured as shed collapses in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 31: At least three persons were injured after a floriculture shed collapsed inside a park in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a shed collapsed at Green Park Chawalagam, resulting in injuries to three persons who were sitting there.
The injured were identified as Umair Ashraf, Aahil Ahmad and Fasial Yousuf—all residents of Chawalgam Kulgam.
He said they were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where from one of the critically injured person was shifted to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.