Three injured in bear attack in Sonamarg

Ganderbal, July 19: Three members of a nomadic family were injured after a bear attacked them in Thajiwas area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

The trio was grazing their livestock in a nearby forest area when they were attacked by the wild bear, injuring them, a Wildlife official told Greater Kashmir.

He said they were provided medical aid at primary health centre Sonamarg adding the bear has been chased back to his habitat in the area.