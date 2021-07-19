Three injured in bear attack in Sonamarg

Ganderbal, July 19: Three members of a nomadic family were injured after a bear attacked them in Thajiwas area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.
The trio was grazing their livestock in a nearby forest area when they were attacked by the wild bear, injuring them, a Wildlife official told Greater Kashmir.
He said they were provided medical aid at primary health centre Sonamarg adding the bear has been chased back to his habitat in the area.
The wildlife officials have urged visitors and people living in nearby areas of Thajiwas area to avoid venturing out during evening and early morning hours during which there is maximum movement of several wild animals.