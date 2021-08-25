Three injured in separate bear attacks in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Reports said that a bear attacked 70-year-old Ghulam Ahmed Sheikh at Check Akhal village in Kangan leaving him seriously injured.

As per the reports, 53-year old Mukhti Begum was attacked by the beast leaving her injured. The residence of the injured woman was not immediately known.

In third such incident of day, a 40-year-old Rafiq Ahmed Khatana was attacked by a wild bear at Anderwan area of Lar leaving him injured. The injured trio was taken to trauma hospital Kangan where from they have been referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment as per an official.

A wildlife official told Greater Kashmir that they have sent teams to the respective areas to capture the wild animals.

Ganderbal is witnessing a rise in bear attacks of late. Three persons were injured by the beast on July 19.

On June 9, the body of a youth, who had gone missing after a bear attacked him along with his friends, was found after 37 days.