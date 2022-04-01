Three Jaish associates arrested in south Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, Apr 1: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have busted a militant module of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) by arresting three militant aides in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
News agency KNO quoted a police spokesman saying the accused trio identified as Owais Altaf, son of Altaf Hussain Ganai of Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Gudoora, Waseem Ahmad Pandit, son of Gh Mohammad Pandith of Karimabad Pulwamat were apprehended by Pulwama police alongwith 55 RR and 182/183 battalion CRPF.
Police said the three working for JeM outfit and where providing logistic and transportations to militants in the district.
An AK rifle, three magzines, 69 AK rounds and one grenade was recovered from their possession, it added.
A case under FIR number 77/2022 has been registered in Police station Pulwama under relevant sections of law and further investigation taken up.