Three Jaish militants killed in Chadoora gunfight: police

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a statement this morning identified one of the slain militants as Waseem of Srinagar district while the identity of the other two is being ascertained.
The gunfight broke out last night in Chadoora.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 7: Police on Friday claimed to have killed three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in a gunfight in Zolwa area of Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Paramilitary CRPF personnel stand guard as a gunfight gets underway in the Zolwa area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, 7 January 2022.
Paramilitary CRPF personnel stand guard as a gunfight gets underway in the Zolwa area of Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, 7 January 2022.

"All the 03 killed #terrorists affiliated with terror outfit JeM . So far one identified as Waseem of #Srinagar City. 3 AK 56 rifles recovered. After killing of Waseem only 1 terrorist is Srinagar resident, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.

The encounter broke out on Thursday night shortly after security forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of the militants there.

