Three Jaish militants killed in Tral gunfight

The identification of the slain militants was not immediately known.
Security forces leave the site of an encounter with militants in Khrew area of south Kashmir. [Photo used for representational purpose only].
Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar Aug 21: Three unidentified militants affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit have been killed in a gunfight with security forces in the upper reaches of Nagbaeran forest area of Tral, Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"TralEncounterUpdate: 03 unidentified terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman tweeted Saturday morning.

The identification of the slain militants was not immediately known.

The encounter broke out early this morning after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

