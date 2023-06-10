Three J&K residents among four held by Gujarat ATS from Porbandar

A special team of the ATS had been active for the past few days for special operations in Porbandar and surrounding areas.

The operation of the ATS was led by DIG Dipen Bhadran, who along with other officials, has been in Porbandar since yesterday, the sources said.

A huge convoy of officials including Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad DIG Deepen Bhadran are in Porbandar. It is being speculated that officials including IG are here in connection with the secret operation. A convoy of officers arrived at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Porbandar, where the ATS has successfully completed the operation.

The ATS have arrested four persons from Porbandar, ATS sources added.