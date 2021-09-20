Three JKAS officers transferred

As per an an order issued to this effect by the General Administration Altaf Ahmad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as ADC Kupwara against an available vacancy.

Dr Fayaz Ahmad Banday, Director Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as ADC Pulwama.

Also, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Additional Secretary to the J&K government, Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as ADC Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Bhat shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab Bangus Drangyari, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.