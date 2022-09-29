Three JKAS officers transferred, one given addl charge

Srinagar, Sept 29: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered transfer of three JKAS officers and another was assigned additional charge of the post in the civil administration with immediate effect:
According to the separate government orders to this effect, Ghulam Rasool (JKAS), Joint Director, Handicrafts, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Rajouri, against an available vacancy.
Tilak Raj, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handicrafts, Jammu.
Zameer Ahmad Reshu (IKAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Udhampur.
Meanwhile, Vishal Singh Parihar, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, has been asked to hold additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kathua, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.