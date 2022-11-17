Three JMI scholars from Kashmir selected for Prime Minister Research Fellowship

Srinagar, Nov 17: Three scholars from Kashmir Valley doing PhD in Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) have been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF).

These scholars are Mudasir Younis Sofi, resident of Wahibugh, Pulwama, Shah Masheerul Alam of Kheeji pora, Kulgam and Sakeena Masrat, a resident of Pattan, Baramulla.