Three JMI scholars from Kashmir selected for Prime Minister Research Fellowship

Srinagar, Nov 17: Three scholars from Kashmir Valley doing PhD in Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) have been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF).
These scholars are Mudasir Younis Sofi, resident of Wahibugh, Pulwama, Shah Masheerul Alam of Kheeji pora, Kulgam and Sakeena Masrat, a resident of Pattan, Baramulla.
The three are pursuing Ph.D. at the Department of Physics, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.
One of the students confirmed that they were recently felicitated by the union education minister, Dr. Subhas Sarkar and Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia University, Padam Najma Akhter.
The scholars have been selected for the fellowship because of their "exemplary performance and highly prolific research" as the selection process for this fellowship is conducted through a rigorous review by IIT Madras.
As per the scheme, each fellow will be paid a monthly salary of 70 thousand for the first two years, 75 thousand for the third year, and 80 thousand for the fourth and fifth years. Apart from this, they will also receive a total research grant of 10 lakh.
This Fellowship scheme will ensure and favour the selection of these three scholars in all +2 and +3 recruitment processes across all Indian Universities and Public service Commissions.