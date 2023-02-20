Three Kashmiris die in Rajasthan truck accident

Srinagar, Feb 20: Three residents of Kashmir died in a road accident in the Churu area of Rajasthan on Monday, officials said here.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a truck met with an accident in the Churu area of Rajasthan today.
He said all three persons from Kashmir, who were onboard the truck, died on spot.
He identified the trio as Jahangeer Ahmad Naikoo (driver) from Tiken Pulwama, his maternal uncle Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from Kareemabad Pulwama and another driver Showkat Ahmad Wani from Kupwara.
The official said their families have been contacted and efforts are to bring their bodies back.