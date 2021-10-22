Three killed in separate road accidents in Anantnag, Doda

According to news agency GNS one Haseena Banoo, 52, wife of Mohammad Yousuf Gareeb, a resident of FM Gali KP Road Anantnag, was hit and injured by a speeding truck bearing registration number JK04A-6858 at KP road Anantnag.

The injured woman was shifted to GMC Hospital Anantnag for treatment. However the doctors declared her as brought dead on arrival.