Three killed in separate road accidents in Anantnag, Doda

Srinagar: Three persons including a woman were killed in two separate road accidents in Anantnag and Doda districts, reports and officials said on Friday.
According to news agency GNS one Haseena Banoo, 52, wife of Mohammad Yousuf Gareeb, a resident of FM Gali KP Road Anantnag, was hit and injured by a speeding truck bearing registration number JK04A-6858 at KP road Anantnag.
The injured woman was shifted to GMC Hospital Anantnag for treatment. However the doctors declared her as brought dead on arrival.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations into the incident initiated.
In Doda district, the driver and cleaner of truck bearing registration number JK14D-6072 laden with cement met with an accident near Khellani Nallah in Doda leading to the death of both of them. Locals and police started rescue operation and retrieved bodies from a deep gorge in which the truck had fallen.
The deceased have been identified as Manohar Singh son of Kaka Ram and Sunil Singh son of Pritam Singh, both from of Rahnoo, Udhampur.