Three LeT associates arrested in Budgam, incriminating material recovered: police

Srinagar, Aug 10: Three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said today.
"Police along with Army (62 RR) arrested 03 terrorist associates in Khansahab area of district Budgam. They have been identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Kremshora, Tahir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Wagar & Aqib Rashed Ganie son of Abdul Rashed Ganie resident of Wagar, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," said a police spokesman, in a statement.
Incriminating materials including one Chinese hand grenade, two magazines and 57 live rounds have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, said the spokesman.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khansahab and investigation has been taken up.