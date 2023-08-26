Three LeT associates arrested in Kupwara, five grenades recovered: Police

Srinagar, Aug 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army have arrested three terrorist associates in two separate operations in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and also recovered 5 hand grenades.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that police along with 28 Rashtriya Rifles apprehended two terrorist associates affiliated with the Laskar-e-Taiba in Kupwara.

The statement reads that acting on credible information received, Police and Army launched an operation to intercept two terrorist associates who had procured a consignment from an unidentified individual in Kupwara.

“The individuals were traced to be moving towards Shatmuqam with instructions received from Laskar-e-Taiba commander Ghulam Rasool alias Rafia Rasool originally a resident of Chandigam Lolab and now based in PoK. The apprehended individuals were identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah Peerzada and Peerzada Mubashir Yousf, both residents of Shatmuqam,” it reads.