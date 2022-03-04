Three LeT associates arrested in south Kashmir's Shopian: Police

Srinagar, March 4:Police on Friday said it arrested three militant associates of LeT outfit in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying the accused identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Yaseen Dar resident of Gadapora Shopian, Nadeem Rafiq Rather son of Rafiq Ahmad Rather resident of Killbal Shopian and Rouf Mushtaq Najar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Najar resident of Wangam were apprehended at a checkpoint by a joint party of Police and 44RR was at Khudpora orchards at about 1815 hrs.
"During Naka checking, movement of three suspects were noticed who were challenged to stop. Instead of stopping they started fleeing away from the spot but were chased and arrested tactfully by the alert joint party, " police said.
"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol Magazine, 08 Pistol rounds, 01 Hand Grenade, 01 AK Magazine, 20 AK live rounds were recovered from their possession," it added.
A case vide FIR No. 19/2022 under relevant of sections of law stands registered in Police Station Shopian and further investigation into the matter is in progress.