Three LeT associates held in north Kashmir’s Sopore: police

Sopore, Jan 15: Police on Saturday claimed to have apprehended three Lashkar militant associates in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district earlier this week.
As per a police statement, the accused trio identified as Arafat Majeed Dar son of Abdul Majeed Dar of Harwan Sopore, Tauseef Ahmed Dar son of Late Gh Hassan Dar of Taliyan Mohalla Arampora Sopore and Momin Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmed Khan of Arampora Sopore, at present Natipora Srinagar, were held by a joint team of Sopore police, 22 RR and 179 BN CRPF on Tuesday 11 January at Chinar crossing Darpora area of Zaingeer Sopore.
The area falls in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai.
"During the naka checking it was noted that three persons coming from village Gund Brath towards village Bomai were roaming in suspicious conditions and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however were apprehended tactfully by the vigilant security forces, " police said.
Two pistols, two pistol magazines, thirteen pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession, it added.
As per police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are associates/OGWs of militant outfit LeT "and have been providing logistical and other materialistic support" to militants.
A case has been registered at Police Station Bomai Sopore under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on, police said.