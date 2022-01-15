Three LeT associates held in north Kashmir’s Sopore: police

As per a police statement, the accused trio identified as Arafat Majeed Dar son of Abdul Majeed Dar of Harwan Sopore, Tauseef Ahmed Dar son of Late Gh Hassan Dar of Taliyan Mohalla Arampora Sopore and Momin Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmed Khan of Arampora Sopore, at present Natipora Srinagar, were held by a joint team of Sopore police, 22 RR and 179 BN CRPF on Tuesday 11 January at Chinar crossing Darpora area of Zaingeer Sopore.

The area falls in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai.