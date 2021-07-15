Three LeT associates held with arms and ammunition in Bandipora: police

Srinagar July 15: Police in Bandipora claimed to have busted a module of LeT militant outfit by arresting three associates and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.

The trio identified as Suhaib Ah Malik @Asif, Aejaz Ahmad Najar both residents of Gundpora and Touseef Ahmad Sheikh resident of Chittaybanday Bandipora were arrested by Bandipora Police along with 14RR and 3rd Bn CRPF, a police handout said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol along with ammunition, fake SIM cards, forged documents etc were recovered from their possession, it added.