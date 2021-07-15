Three LeT associates held with arms and ammunition in Bandipora: police

Srinagar July 15: Police in Bandipora claimed to have busted a module of LeT militant outfit by arresting three associates and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.
The trio identified as Suhaib Ah Malik @Asif, Aejaz Ahmad Najar both residents of Gundpora and Touseef Ahmad Sheikh resident of Chittaybanday Bandipora were arrested by Bandipora Police along with 14RR and 3rd Bn CRPF, a police handout said.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol along with ammunition, fake SIM cards, forged documents etc were recovered from their possession, it added.
As per police, preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing logistics and other support like providing fake SIM cards to the active militants of proscribed LeT.
Besides, the trio were also in contact with active LeT militants across the border including operational commander Babar who had tasked them to monitor the movement of Police, security forces and political functionaries in the area, police said.
Babar, police said, had also promised the trio for the supply of three AK rifles in coming days so that they could formally join the militant ranks.
"They were further tasked to carry out weapon snatchings till the consignment of weapons could be smuggled in and delivered".
A case vide FIR No. 26/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Argam and investigation into the matter has been initiated, police said.