Three LeT associates held with arms and ammunition in Bandipora: police

Bandipora Jan 15: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three LeT militant associates along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying the accused identified as Gh Mohammad and Irshad Hussain both residents of Ashtangoo Bandipora, and Ashiq Hussain resident of Sopore, were held by Bandipora police, 26 AR & 3rd Bn CRPF following a specific information regarding the activities of militant associates in Bandipora town and its adjoining areas.
"On preliminary inquiry it was revealed that these terrorist associates were working to expand the militant activities of LeT outfit, especially Foreign militants, by providing them logistical and other material support including mobile phones and sim cards. One among the arrested persons is a former militant and his anti national activities have recycled many times during past, " police said.
"Arms ammunition and other incriminating material was recovered from their possession. Further investigation is going on, " it added.