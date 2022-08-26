Three LeT associates held with arms and ammunition in Sopore: Police

Srinagar, August 26: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three LeT associates along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir's Sopore.
As per a police spokesman, the accused identified as Shariq Ashraf S/O Mohammad Ashraf Wani R/O Hadipora Rafiabad, Saqlain Mushtaq S/O Mushtaq Ahmed War R/o Warpora Sopore and Tawfeeq Hassan Sheikh S/o Ghulam Hassan sheikh R/o Fatehgarh Baramulla were apprehended at a checkpoint at Bomai chowk by Sopore police, 22 RR, 179 BN CRPF in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai.
Three hand grenades, 09 Posters, 12 Pakistani Flags were recovered from their possession, police said. "Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested persons are OGWs of organisation LeT and were in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians including outside labourers," it added.
A case has been registered at Police Station Bomai under relevant sections of law and further investigation launched.