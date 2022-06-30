Three LeT hybrid terrorists arrested in Sopore: Police

Srinagar, June 30: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba oufit in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying the accused Rahid Mushtaq Ganie son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie resident of Amargarh, Amir Shafqat Mir son of Mohammad Shafi Mir resident of Amargarh and Tahir Nisar Sheikh son of Nisar Ahmad Sheikh resident of Baag e Rehmat Sopore were intercepted by a joint naka party comprising PC Sopore, 52 RR ,177BN CRPF at Takyabal Krankshivan Jurisdiction of Police Station Tarzoo at 18:40 hrs.
The police spokesman further stated that the trio coming from Dharnambal towards Takyabal tried to flee from the spot but the security forces apprehended them "tactfully". During search two pistols, two magazines, 10 pistol rounds, 01 hand grenade, 01 Ak 47 rifle were recovered from their possession, police said.
"Preliminary investigation revealed the arrested individuals are uncategorised terrorists of LeT, who were planing to attack security forces and civilians. Accordingly case under relevant sections has been lodged at Police Station Tarzoo, further investigation is still going on," it added.