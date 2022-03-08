Three LeT militant associates arrested in Pulwama, ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar, March 08: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three LeT militant associates in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
In a statement, a spokesman said that Pulwama police along with army’s 53 RR and 182 BN CRPF busted a module of LeT militant outfit by arresting three “militant associates”.
Those arrested were identified as Amir Nazir Hazar son of Nazir Ahmad Hazar resident of Wagam, Suhail Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Rashid Bhat and Nasir Hussain son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie residents of Chinar Bagh Pulwama.
The trio was acting as associates of militant Arif Hazar@ Rehan, said the spokesman, as per news agency GNS. A grenade, 13 rounds of AK- 47 and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession, he said.
In this regard, a case FIR no 47/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at police station Pulwama.