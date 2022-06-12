Kashmir

Three LeT terrorists killed in Pulwama gunfight: police

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening after security forces cordoned the area.
Three LeT terrorists killed in Pulwama gunfight: police
Soldiers near a gunfight site in Kashmir.[Representational picture]Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar June 12: Police on Sunday said that three local LeT terrorists were killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in Drabgam area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: All three killed #terrorists are locals, linked with #terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in #killing of our colleague #Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13/5/22, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.

"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: Other two killed #terrorists have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat & Irfan Ah Malik of #Pulwama district. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK 47 rifles and 01 pistol recovered, " he added.

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening after security forces cordoned the area.

Pulwama gunfight

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com