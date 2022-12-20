Kashmir

Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: police

Two involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat and Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal: ADGP Kashmir
Security forces at an encounter site in south Kashmir. [Representational photo]Mir Wasim/GK File
Srinagar, Dec 20: Three local militants affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter in the Munjh Marg area of south Kashmir's Shopian district early Tuesday morning, police said.

In a tweet, ADGP Kashmir said that two among the slain were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian and Umer Nazir of Anantnag.

He said that Lone was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat. Nazir, he added, was involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal.

The ADGP said that one AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from their possession.

“Among 03 neutralised local #terrorists, 02 identified as Lateef Lone of #Shopian, involved in #killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Shri Purana Krishna Bhat & Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. 01 AK 47 rifle & 2 pistols recovered,” said a police spokesman while quoting ADGP Kashmir.

