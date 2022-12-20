Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: police

Srinagar, Dec 20: Three local militants affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter in the Munjh Marg area of south Kashmir's Shopian district early Tuesday morning, police said.

In a tweet, ADGP Kashmir said that two among the slain were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian and Umer Nazir of Anantnag.