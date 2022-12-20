Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: police

Srinagar, Dec 20: Three local militants affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter in the Munjh Marg area of south Kashmir's Shopian district early Tuesday morning, police said.
In a tweet, ADGP Kashmir said that two among the slain were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian and Umer Nazir of Anantnag.
He said that Lone was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat. Nazir, he added, was involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal.
The ADGP said that one AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from their possession.
