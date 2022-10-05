Four local terrorists killed in twin Shopian gunfights: police

Srinagar Oct 5: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed four local terrorists in two separate gunfights at Drach and Moolu areas in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
"Encounter has started at Drach area in #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
"Second #encounter has started in Moolu area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " he added.
"Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow, " ADGP Kashmir said in a separate statement. "Killed #terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were involved in recent #killing of SPO Javed Dar on 2/10/22 at Pinglana in #Pulwama & an outside labourer from West Bengal on 24/9/22 in Pulwama, " he added. "01 local #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed in Moolu #encounter. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, " police said in another tweet.